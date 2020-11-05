Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet to deliberate on outcomes of NCCC: Jackson Mthembu

Speaking during the media briefing on Thursday, Mthembu said President Cyril Ramaphosa will then brief the nation on the developments of the country’s risk-adjusted strategy to mitigate the spread of the virus, save lives and protect livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-11-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 15:23 IST
Cabinet to deliberate on outcomes of NCCC: Jackson Mthembu
Cabinet believes the app will improve contact tracing by alerting users if they have had any contact with those who have tested positive in the past 14 days.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Cabinet will deliberate on the outcomes of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) which will meet next week, Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, said on Thursday.

Mthembu announced during a media briefing on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held yesterday.

Speaking during the media briefing on Thursday, Mthembu said President Cyril Ramaphosa will then brief the nation on the developments of the country's risk-adjusted strategy to mitigate the spread of the virus, save lives and protect livelihoods.

"Indeed, the President will speak to us as a nation next week on these matters," Mthembu added.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has expressed its concern at some people who behave as if COVID-19 no longer exists as the government works tirelessly to curb the further spread of the deadly virus.

These include practising social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing of hands with soap and water and alcohol-based sanitiser.

"Of course, once again, we say we must avoid large gatherings because that is where infections happen," Mthembu said, adding that such considerate behaviour remains the greatest defence against contracting and spreading the virus.

"Our responsible actions will ensure we minimise the rate of infection, while we continue to build and rebuild our economy."

The executive is also encouraging people to download the free COVID-19 Alert SA app, which has been zero-rated by mobile networks and can be downloaded with no costs.

Cabinet believes the app will improve contact tracing by alerting users if they have had any contact with those who have tested positive in the past 14 days.

The app does not gather any personal information or track the user's location, Mthembu added.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Greek PM orders nationwide lockdown to curb COVID cases surge

Greece ordered a nationwide lockdown on Thursday for three weeks to help contain a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the new restrictions will come into effect on Saturday, November 7.Ive chosen to take d...

Long-term demand for cars to depend on overall economic situation: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India remains cautiously optimistic regarding the domestic market as it&#160;expects a pent-up demand to drive sales for the next few quarters but believes that the long-term pull in the market would depend upon the overall ma...

ASDC Recognises Automotive Skills Achievement at Scale with Certif-ID

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 5, 2020 PRNewswire -- Automotive Skills Development Council ASDC is the first Sector Skill Council of India. A collaborative initiative by Government of India, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers SIAM, Automoti...

UPDATE 4-Bank of England ramps up stimulus again to tackle COVID and Brexit hit

The Bank of England increased its already huge bond-buying stimulus by a bigger-than-expected 150 billion pounds 195 billion as it prepared for economic damage from new coronavirus lockdowns and the looming risk of Brexit.The move comes on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020