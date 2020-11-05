Cabinet to deliberate on outcomes of NCCC: Jackson Mthembu

Cabinet will deliberate on the outcomes of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) which will meet next week, Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, said on Thursday.

Mthembu announced during a media briefing on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held yesterday.

Speaking during the media briefing on Thursday, Mthembu said President Cyril Ramaphosa will then brief the nation on the developments of the country's risk-adjusted strategy to mitigate the spread of the virus, save lives and protect livelihoods.

"Indeed, the President will speak to us as a nation next week on these matters," Mthembu added.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has expressed its concern at some people who behave as if COVID-19 no longer exists as the government works tirelessly to curb the further spread of the deadly virus.

These include practising social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing of hands with soap and water and alcohol-based sanitiser.

"Of course, once again, we say we must avoid large gatherings because that is where infections happen," Mthembu said, adding that such considerate behaviour remains the greatest defence against contracting and spreading the virus.

"Our responsible actions will ensure we minimise the rate of infection, while we continue to build and rebuild our economy."

The executive is also encouraging people to download the free COVID-19 Alert SA app, which has been zero-rated by mobile networks and can be downloaded with no costs.

Cabinet believes the app will improve contact tracing by alerting users if they have had any contact with those who have tested positive in the past 14 days.

The app does not gather any personal information or track the user's location, Mthembu added.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)