Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 unknown person injured in Pampore encounter

Two unknown persons were injured after terrorists fired indiscriminately during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore after which an encounter broke out in the area on Thursday, Kashmir zone police said.

ANI | Pampore (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:04 IST
2 unknown person injured in Pampore encounter
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two unknown persons were injured after terrorists fired indiscriminately during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore after which an encounter broke out in the area on Thursday, Kashmir zone police said.

According to police, hiding terrorists have been tracked down by joint security forces. Encounter is going on.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson says will rely on testing if vaccine success is limited

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country would rely on testing and better therapeutics and medicines to deal with COVID-19 if vaccines in development have only a limited success in tackling the virus spread.If you talk to the s...

Trump campaign to escalate legal fight with Nevada lawsuit

President Donald Trumps campaign said it would ramp up legal efforts to challenge vote counts in closely-contested states in the U.S. election on Thursday, and said it would file a lawsuit alleging voter fraud in Nevada, which is still coun...

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the first qualifier in Dubai to reach final of Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the first qualifier in Dubai to reach final of Indian Premier League....

ED search at Bineesh's home in Kerala concludes; family alleges threat

The ED on Thursday ended its search at the residence of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPIM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, here in a money laundering case amid allegations of illegal detention of his family members and bid to plant evide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020