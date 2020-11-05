2 unknown person injured in Pampore encounter
Two unknown persons were injured after terrorists fired indiscriminately during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore after which an encounter broke out in the area on Thursday, Kashmir zone police said.ANI | Pampore (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:04 IST
According to police, hiding terrorists have been tracked down by joint security forces. Encounter is going on.
More details are awaited. (ANI)