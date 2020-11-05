Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhya Pradesh: Efforts to save toddler stuck inside borewell continue

Efforts to save a three-year-old boy who fell into a borewell are underway by officials in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district.

ANI | Niwari (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:38 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Efforts to save toddler stuck inside borewell continue
Niwari District Collector Ashish Bhargav. . Image Credit: ANI

Efforts to save a three-year-old boy who fell into a borewell are underway by officials in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district. According to District Collector Ashish Bhargav, the toddler is stuck in the kachha borewell about 58.760 feet underground.

"The borewell is extremely deep and the child is stuck in the middle, about 58.760 feet deep. We are digging another 60-foot hole parallel to the borewell. From there we will dig horizontally and try to reach the child from below," Bhargav said. He said that it was crucial that rescue efforts were carried out with the utmost care as the slightest vibrations could cause the child to fall deeper into the borewell.

"The designated teams worked throughout the night and are still in the process of reaching the required depth. We have reached about 51 to 52 feet so far. It is important that the hole is dug with utmost care as excessive vibrations might cause the child to fall further down the hole. We are taking all precautions. While we complete the vertical digging, arrangements are being made for appropriate machinery for horizontal digging," he said. Regarding the status of the child, Bhargav said that no movement had been detected as of yet, and only a doctor would be able to comment on his exact condition.

"We have been providing oxygen since we found out about the fall, but I cannot comment on his health. He is not making any movement. We can't even send a thermometer to check the temperature as it could move the soil and cause him to fall further in," he said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed confidence that the toddler would be taken out safely.

"Army, along with local administration is engaged in a rescue operation to save innocent Prahlad, who fell in a borewell in Setpura village. I am confident that soon he will be taken out safely. God bless the child with long life. Let's all pray for him," Chouhan tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook removes pro-Trump group for false election claims and some members calling for violence

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it had taken down a rapidly growing group where supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump posted misinformation, violent rhetoric and organized protests against the baseless claim that Democrats were stealing t...

Vardhan gives Gandhian Young Technological Awards

Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday gave the Gandhian Young Technological Awards to students and researchers and said innovations and scientific solutions are essential for transforming the lives of people. Fourteen awards and eleven a...

Mink 'good reservoirs' for COVID-19, Denmark shows courage in cull -WHO

Mink appear to be susceptible to the new SARS-CoV-2 virus and good reservoirs for the disease, with a mutated strain having caused infections in a dozen people in Denmark, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday. Denmark plans...

Haryana govt rejects opposition charge of illegal registration of properties

The Haryana government on Thursday rejected the Oppositions claims that illegal registration of immovable properties had taken place in the state. Replying to a calling attention notice in Haryana Vidhan Sabha here, Deputy Chief Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020