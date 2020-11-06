Left Menu
Section 144 imposed as rescue operation underway to save toddler stuck inside borewell in MP's Niwari

The rescue operation to save the 3-year-old boy, who fell into an open borewell at Setupura village in Niwari district on November 4 is still underway.

ANI | Niwari (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-11-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 11:34 IST
The rescue operation for the toddler underway in Niwari, Madhya Pradesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The rescue operation to save the 3-year-old boy, who fell into an open borewell at Setupura village in Niwari district on November 4 is still underway. Section 144, which prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area, has been imposed in the area to carry out rescue operation swiftly.

"Section 144 was imposed in the area today so that rescue operation can be carried out properly," Akshay Kumar Singh, Niwari Collector, said. A joint rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and army for the toddler began on Wednesday after the boy accidentally fell in the open borewell.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had expressed confidence that the toddler will be taken out safely. "Army, along with local administration is engaged in a rescue operation to save innocent Prahlad, who fell in a borewell in Setpura village. I am confident that soon he will be taken out safely. God bless the child with long life. Let's all pray for him," Chouhan had tweeted. (ANI)

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

