Section 144 imposed as rescue operation underway to save toddler stuck inside borewell in MP's Niwari
The rescue operation to save the 3-year-old boy, who fell into an open borewell at Setupura village in Niwari district on November 4 is still underway.ANI | Niwari (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-11-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 11:34 IST
The rescue operation to save the 3-year-old boy, who fell into an open borewell at Setupura village in Niwari district on November 4 is still underway. Section 144, which prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area, has been imposed in the area to carry out rescue operation swiftly.
"Section 144 was imposed in the area today so that rescue operation can be carried out properly," Akshay Kumar Singh, Niwari Collector, said. A joint rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and army for the toddler began on Wednesday after the boy accidentally fell in the open borewell.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had expressed confidence that the toddler will be taken out safely. "Army, along with local administration is engaged in a rescue operation to save innocent Prahlad, who fell in a borewell in Setpura village. I am confident that soon he will be taken out safely. God bless the child with long life. Let's all pray for him," Chouhan had tweeted. (ANI)
