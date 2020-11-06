Left Menu
Formulated strict law against 'love jihad': Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that the state has formulated a strict law against "Love Jihad."

ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 14:20 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File Image). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that the state has formulated a strict law against "Love Jihad." Addressing a party executive committee meeting in Mangaluru, the CM said, "We have taken conversion in the name of 'love jihad' seriously and formulated a strict law. I have already discussed with the authorities the law against those who engage in 'love jihad'."

But what is Love Jihad? On February 4 this year, the Union Home Ministry clarified that the term 'love jihad' is not defined under the existing laws and no such case has been reported so far. In a reply in Lok Sabha to Congress MP Behanan Benny's question as to whether any central agency has reported any case of love jihad from Kerala in the past two years, the Home Ministry said: "The term 'love jihad' is not defined under the extant laws. No such case has been reported by any of the central agencies." "However, two cases from Kerala involving inter-faith marriages have been investigated by the National Investigation Agency," the ministry added. (ANI)

