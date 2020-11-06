Left Menu
Development News Edition

Traditional earthen lamps losing sales to Chinese lamps in MP's Indore

Amid the upcoming festive period, despite the call for a boycott of Chinese products, potters in Indore complained of traditional earthen lamps (diyas) losing sales to Chinese products.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 14:22 IST
Traditional earthen lamps losing sales to Chinese lamps in MP's Indore
Potters are doubtful about sales picking up amid popularity of cheap Chinese products in Indore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the upcoming festive period, despite the call for a boycott of Chinese products, potters in Indore complained of traditional earthen lamps (diyas) losing sales to Chinese products. "This year we're barely making the earthen lamps for Diwali. There's no demand for local lamps. People like Chinese lamps due to their design and shimmer. About 50 per cent of our sales have been adversely affected due to Chinese products," Ashok Prajapat, a potter told ANI.

Like other sectors, the pottery business has suffered a downturn over the last few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and despite the festive season of Navratri and Dussehra, the business is yet to pick up. "Since the lockdown, our business is completely shut and we are struggling to fend for our families. With low key festivals and closed temples, nobody is buying earthen lamps. Chinese products have harmful chemicals but customers still prefer those. The sale is hardly worth the effort and money put in the production of the lamps," Kishore Prajapat, another potter said.

With Diwali round the corner, the sale of Chinese products is surging in the market and local potters feel their products are being overshadowed in the market. "The Chinese products have a wider range and attract customers more than our usual traditional lamps. This is a tough time for us in terms of business since we haven't been able to overcome the distress of the lockdown either," Mamta, another potter said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Austria expects to spend 1.5-2 bln euros to help firms in COVID shutdown

Austria expects to spend up to about 2 billion euros 2.4 billion in aid to replace much of the turnover of companies forced to close during a coronavirus shutdown this month, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Friday.The costs will be ...

HK's China Enterprises index has strongest week in over 4-1/2 years on Biden bets

Hong Kong stocks inched up on Friday, with the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index posting its biggest weekly advance since early 2016, as vote counts pushed Biden closer to victory in the U.S. presidential election, raising hopes of decrease...

FTSE 100 tracks Asia gains on stimulus hopes; banks, miners shine

Londons FTSE 100 rose on Friday, tracking gains in Asia as investors hoped for even more monetary stimulus to shore up a battered global economy against the backdrop of a potential policy gridlock in the United States. The blue-chip FTSE 10...

Amid coronavirus carnage, one German travel tech startup goes for growth

Many of Europes travel tech companies have suffered setbacks as the coronavirus pandemic has forced governments to restrict peoples movements, but amid the carnage one German startup is pushing ahead with its growth plans. Limehome httpswww...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020