Kejriwal urges neighbouring states not to prosecute farmers for stubble burning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to the capital's neighbouring state governments not to prosecute farmers for stubble burning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 14:45 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal [File photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to the capital's neighbouring state governments not to prosecute farmers for stubble burning. "The neighbouring state governments are prosecuting and arresting stubble burning farmers. I appeal to all governments not to prosecute the poor farmer. Pusa Institute has made a solution, after spraying it becomes stubble compost in 20 days," Kejriwal said.

"This year we sprayed this solution in fields all over Delhi for free. The results were very good. The solution is very cheap. You also give this solution free to all your farmers, they will never burn stubble. The farmer is our provider. We should respect that," he added. As per data by Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), around 40,000 incidents of stubble burning have been reported so far this year, said GS Gill, Nodal Officer, Punjab Pollution Control Board on Wednesday.

Stubble burning in the neighbouring states causes massive air pollution in winters in the national capital. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali in view of rising air pollution.

