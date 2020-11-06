Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold worth Rs 27.6 lakhs seized by Customs at Kolkata airport

Customs officials on Thursday seized 531.20 gms of gold foils concealed in chocolate boxes valued at Rs 27,62,240 at Netaji Subhash Chandra International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 14:55 IST
Gold worth Rs 27.6 lakhs seized by Customs at Kolkata airport
Gold worth Rs 27.6 lakh was seized by the Customs in Kolkata on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Customs officials on Thursday seized 531.20 gms of gold foils concealed in chocolate boxes valued at Rs 27,62,240 at Netaji Subhash Chandra International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata. An official statement from Customs department said one person at the green channel of NSCBI airport was held after the officials acted on a spot intelligence.

"Acting on spot Intelligence, officers of Airport Commissionerate intercepted one person at the green channel of NSCBI Airport on November 5, recovering 531.20 gms of gold foils concealed in chocolate boxes and valued at Rs 27,62,240. The pax has been arrested," a release from the Kolkata Customs said. The gold has been seized under the Customs Act 1962 and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gadkari asks automakers to reduce EV cost, forgo profit initially to capture market

Asserting that India has full potential to emerge as a global hub for electric vehicles by 2025, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday asked automobile manufacturers to reduce cost and forego profit initially to capture market and fuel gro...

Govt weeds out 4.39 cr bogus ration cards under NFSA since 2013

The government on Friday said about 4.39 crore bogus ration cards have been weeded out since 2013 for rightful targeting of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act NFSA. New ration cards are regularly issued to genuine and rightf...

U.S. urges WHO chief to invite Taiwan to assembly

The U.S. mission in Geneva urged World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday to invite Taiwan to a major meeting the body is hosting next week expected to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. We encourage the WHO to expa...

FTSE 100 falls on virus concerns, Brexit uncertainty

Londons FTSE 100 fell on Friday after a four-day rally as concerns over surging coronavirus cases and Brexit-related uncertainty weighed, while investors awaited the outcome of a close U.S. presidential election race. Having risen almost 0....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020