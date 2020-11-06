Gold worth Rs 27.6 lakhs seized by Customs at Kolkata airport

Customs officials on Thursday seized 531.20 gms of gold foils concealed in chocolate boxes valued at Rs 27,62,240 at Netaji Subhash Chandra International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata. An official statement from Customs department said one person at the green channel of NSCBI airport was held after the officials acted on a spot intelligence.

