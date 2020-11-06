Left Menu
J-K: 2 terrorists killed in encounter in Pampore, 1 surrendered

A total of two terrorists were killed in the encounter in Pampore, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday.

06-11-2020
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of two terrorists were killed in the encounter in Pampore, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday. According to the police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered. A search is going on.

A local terrorist surrendered during an encounter with the security forces in the Lalpora village of Pampore in Pulwama district on Friday, the Kashmir Zone Police said. "One local terrorist surrendered during the Pampore encounter. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said.

The encounter broke out in the Lalpora area of Pampore, yesterday. During a cordon and search operation (CASO) last night, terrorists started firing indiscriminately at the security personnel after being tracked and two unknown people were injured in the firing, police said.

In the same encounter, one terrorist was gunned down by the security personnel earlier today. (ANI)

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

