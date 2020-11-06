Left Menu
Only want fair investigation into cheating allegations, says 'Baba ka Dhaba' owner

Kanta Prasad, the owner of the recently famed 'Baba Ka Dhaba' eatery, on Friday said that he wants a fair and impartial investigation into the management of donations raised to help him by a Youtuber.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:00 IST
Baba ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Kanta Prasad, the owner of the recently famed 'Baba Ka Dhaba' eatery, on Friday said that he wants a fair and impartial investigation into the management of donations raised to help him by a Youtuber. YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who highlighted the plight of the South Delhi eatery owner in a video and used it to seek donations from the social media community, is being accused of misappropriation of funds sought on Prasad's name.

"We have filed a police complaint about the money issue. An enquiry is underway. We want a fair and impartial investigation in the matter," Kanta Prasad told ANI. His lawyer clarified that Kanta Prasad doesn't want anyone to be sent to prison but only wants to clear his name from the money controversy. According to his lawyer, Wasan had gathered funds that Kanta Prasad was unaware of.

"We want a fair investigation. Baba ji is not interested in sending anyone to prison. He just wants to come clean in public as he is being trolled for turning greedy. The public was supporting him, but then a few people started trolling him due to which he faced some problems. People started asking him whether he got money collected in his name," advocate Prem Joshi said. "Gaurav Wasan came to his house on October 26 and gave him a cheque of Rs 2.33 lakh and after some arguments with a manager, Wasan said their balance was cleared. But the police investigation has revealed that on October 27 and 28, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 45,000 respectively were received in the bank account, which Babaji was unaware of," Joshi added.

Kanta Prasad earlier registered a complaint against Wasan and his associates for allegedly misappropriating the money he later received in donations. Wasan, on the other hand, has refuted allegations by the popular joint's owner. (ANI)

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

