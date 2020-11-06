Left Menu
Multiple bills passed in Haryana Assembly session

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:20 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Multiple bills were passed in the Haryana Assembly's two-day session, including one that would allow the state government to divide co-shared land between parties that are not related by blood, if they did not do so themselves in one year, said on Friday. "Haryana Assembly's two-day session has come to an end and multiple bills have been passed including the Punjab Land Revenue (Haryana Amendment) bill 2020, under which co-sharers of land that are not related by blood, will have to divide the land with mutual consent within a year. If they fail to do so, the government will do it," Khattar said.

The Haryana Municipal (Second Amendment) Bill 2020 was also passed, under which if fifty per cent of councilors gave notice for a no-confidence motion against the chairman and 75 per cent voted against him, the elected chairman can be removed. Additionally, Haryana Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Bill 2020 was also passed, which ensured 50 per cent participation from women, and 50% for 'other than women', including transgendered individuals.

"An eight per cent quota will be given to Backward Classes - A category in the Block and Member Panchayat and a 'Right to recall' has been given to members to vote out the chairman. (ANI)

