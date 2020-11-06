Left Menu
Kerala reports 7,002 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

Kerala on Friday reported 7,002 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala on Friday reported 7,002 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths. According to the state government, out of the total cases reported today, 6,192 cases were of local transmission while the source of infection was not traceable in 646 cases and 66 medical personnel among those infected.

The district-wise numbers of new positive cases are- Thrissur (951), Kozhikode (763), Malappuram (761), Ernakulam (673), Kollam (671), Alappuzha (643), Thiruvananthapuram (617), Palakkad (464), Kottayam (461), Kannur (354), Pathanamthitta (183), Wayanad (167), Idukki (157) and Kasaragod (137). Of those diagnosed with coronavirus, 98 have travelled to the state from outside. The figures for those infected through contact from the districts are Thrissur (940), Kozhikode (735), Malappuram (716), Ernakulam (488), Kollam (662), Alappuzha (633), Thiruvananthapuram (463), Palakkad (315), Kottayam (451), Kannur (259), Pathanamthitta (119), Wayanad (161), Idukki (119) and Kasargod (131).

A total of 7,854 patients have recovered today, taking the total recoveries to 3,88,50 in the state. At present, there are 83,208 patients under treatment for the coronavirus. The death toll due to viral infection stands at 1, 640 while the active cases stand at 83,208 in the state. There are currently 3,07,828 people under isolation across the state - 2,86,680 at their homes or institutional quarantine centers while 21,148 in hospitals. A total of 2,669 persons were admitted to the hospitals today.

In the last 24 hours, 63,384 samples were tested while a total of 49,85,584 samples have been sent for testing to date. There are 636 hotspots in Kerala. Eight new places across Kottayam and Kollam districts were demarcated as hotspots while ten areas were exempted. (ANI)

