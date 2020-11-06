Left Menu
J-K Police: Two Pakistani terrorists killed in Pampore encounter, AK-47 rifles seized

Two Pakistani terrorists were killed, while their local man surrendered during an encounter in Lalpora village of Pampore here, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday.

Updated: 06-11-2020 22:51 IST
An aerial view of the encounter site in Pulwama on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two Pakistani terrorists were killed, while their local man surrendered during an encounter in Lalpora village of Pampore here, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday. Two civilians were also injured, while two AK-47 rifles and two pistols were recovered from the encounter site.

"Two Pakistani terrorists were eliminated in an encounter, which began yesterday (Thursday) during a search operation in Meej area of Pampore, Pulwama district, while one local terrorist surrendered today (Friday). Two AK-47s and pistols each were recovered from the site. Two civilians were also injured in the firing," said a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer. The terrorist who surrendered was identified as Khawar Sultan Mir, a resident of Drangbal, Pampore.

All three terrorists were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), police said. (ANI)

