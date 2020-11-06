Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pollution increases risk of COVID-19 infection: Health Ministry officials to Parliamentary panel

Officials from the Health Ministry on Friday informed a parliamentary committee on Urban Development (UD) of the risk of coronavirus infection due to pollution.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:59 IST
Pollution increases risk of COVID-19 infection: Health Ministry officials to Parliamentary panel
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Officials from the Health Ministry on Friday informed a parliamentary committee on Urban Development (UD) of the risk of coronavirus infection due to pollution. The Parliamentary Committee, chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal, discussed the steps taken by administrations of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab states.

In their presentation before the parliamentary panel, health ministry officials said, "The possibility of COVID-19 infection due to pollution has increased. Droplets can remain in the air longer due to pollution, thereby increasing the chances of catching the virus." Speaking to ANI, a member of the parliamentary panel said that the Health Ministry also informed the committee that people may suffer from cold and cough more due to pollution, and it may increase COVID-19 infection. This could also lead to a decreased average age of Indians.

In the presentation by the Ministry of Health, it was also been said that due to pollution, the average age of people in India has decreased by 1.7 years. The Ministry of Health has to make clear that the health of Indians has been adversely affected due to pollution. Additionally, it was also pointed out that 21 cities among the 30 most polluted cities in the world were in India. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Can start train operations in Punjab only if track, stations are clear: Railways

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Friday said that Railways can start train operations in Punjab only if track and stations are clear for running of all trains. In a tweet, Railways said, In a press conference today, Chairman and ...

Meghalaya govt will not spare anyone involved in spreading communal disharmony: DyCM

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday warned that the government will not spare anyone involved in spreading communal disharmony in the state. It seems there is political instigation, so we are still going deep into tha...

COVID taught lesson through which country can plan better future: PM's principal secy

The coronavirus pandemic has taught a lesson through which the country can plan a better future, said P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, on Friday. Mishra made the remarks during the first professor Jai Krishna memor...

Al Roker announces he has prostate cancer, will undergo surgery

American weather forecaster Al Roker recently revealed that he has prostate cancer. According to Page Six, the 66-year-old Today show co-host, announced on Fridays show that he will be taking time off to undergo surgery.Roker said, After a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020