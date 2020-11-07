Left Menu
Goa Cong to oppose rail doubling, highway expansion plans

These projects comprise the doubling of a rail line from Vasco to Hospet in neighbouring Karnataka, expansion of the highway and a power line, all of which the party said would run through the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary and Mollem National Park. The party held a public meeting on Saturday in Margao which was attended by its state unit chief Girish Chodankar, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat and Member of Parliament Francisco Sardinha among others.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-11-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 21:28 IST
The party said Mormugao Port must be removed from the Major Ports Authority Bill which aims to give such ports considerable power to enact laws bypassing local bodies. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress held a meeting on Saturday and announced it would oppose three projects in Goa which it claimed were damaging to the environment.

The party held a public meeting on Saturday in Margao which was attended by its state unit chief Girish Chodankar, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat and Member of Parliament Francisco Sardinha among others. It said the projects aimed at making Goa a "coal hub", and said the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change must conduct environmental impact assessment (EIA) as well as public hearings.

The party said Mormugao Port must be removed from the Major Ports Authority Bill which aims to give such ports considerable power to enact laws bypassing local bodies.

