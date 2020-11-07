Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha sugar sector hails Centre's rice-wheat nod for ethanol

The sugar industry in Maharashtra on Saturday welcomed the Union government's decision to permit use of old stock of wheat and rice for ethanol production that can be blended with petrol and diesel.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 22:55 IST
Maha sugar sector hails Centre's rice-wheat nod for ethanol
This was a long pending demand of Maharashtra's sugar industry and would help reduce crude oil imports, BB Thombare, chairman of West Indian Sugar Mill Association told PTI. Image Credit: Flickr

The sugar industry in Maharashtra on Saturday welcomed the Union government's decision to permit the use of the old stock of wheat and rice for ethanol production that can be blended with petrol and diesel. This was a long pending demand of Maharashtra's sugar industry and would help reduce crude oil imports, BB Thombare, chairman of West Indian Sugar Mill Association told PTI.

"Though most old stock generation is from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the ethanol-producing sugar mills from Maharashtra are eying it to maintain its uninterrupted production throughout the year. Arid regions like Marathwada, which have a number of sugar mills, face a drop in sugarcane production every three to four years," he said. The Centre has already allowed sugar mills to produce ethanol directly from sugarcane juice, unlike earlier when there was a restriction on using molasses as a base, he said.

"This additional permission for using old stock of food grain for ethanol will strengthen the industry and production will jump further. The more ethanol is produced, the more it can be blended with petrol and diesel. Eventually, dependency on imports will reduce," said a senior official from the state sugar commissionerate in Pune. "For instance, the Centre had sought the supply of 350-400 crore litres of ethanol last year but tenders of only 120 crores were submitted. The Centre then permitted mills to use cane juice for ethanol production. It has now allowed the use of old food stock as well," Thombare, whose mill is in Osmanabad, said.

"This year, in response to the Centre's requirement of 350 crore litres of ethanol, tenders for 322 crore litres have already been submitted. Even if there is a shortage of sugarcane supply, old stock of rice and wheat can be used to produce ethanol. It will balance sugar production and ethanol supply," he claimed.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Chouhan meets party leaders as exit poll predicts edge for BJP

With an exit poll by a news channel predicting that the ruling BJP could win 16 to 18 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly byelections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a meeting of party leaders here. Byelections to 28...

Obama, Bill Clinton congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on historic victory

Former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton on Saturday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their historic electoral victory in the November 3 elections. I could not be prouder to congratulat...

Biden win seen as green light for women's reproductive rights

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, Nov 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Democrat Joe Biden as U.S. president will bring sweeping changes to womens reproductive rights globally, starting with overturning a U.S. policy banning government-funded aid g...

Soumitra remains critical; dialysis to be held on alternate days

The health condition of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical on Saturday and doctors treating him at a private hospital here decided to conduct dialysis on him on alternate days as his kidneys are not functioning prope...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020