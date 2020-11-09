Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil regulator gives up to 251 days more to IOC, Adani Gas, others to complete work

Earlier in September, PNGRB issued a fresh set of force majeure guidelines, listing events such as riots, natural disasters and restrictions by the government as conditions for allowing more time to complete city gas rollout obligations. PNGRB gives out city gas licence to retail CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households on the basis of committed work programme like laying of gas pipelines and setting up CNG dispensing stations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 15:43 IST
Oil regulator gives up to 251 days more to IOC, Adani Gas, others to complete work
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Oil sector regulator PNGRB has given up to eight-and-a-half months of extra time to companies such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), GAIL and Adani Gas to fulfil their city gas project rollout commitments that had been impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns. On November 5, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) issued an order granting more time to 41 city gas entities to complete their rollout commitment.

The time granted varies from 129 days to 251 days across different geographical areas depending on the duration of the COVID-19 lockdown, the order said. The extra time is to make up for 69 days of the national lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic and additional restrictions imposed in states. A 60-day restoration period is given on top of the lockdown period.

PNGRB said it has given licences to retail CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens and industries in 230 geographical areas (GAs) across the country. A geographical area is made up of one or more districts.

"However, in recent times, the entities have been facing a catastrophic situation due to the outbreak and the spread of COVID-19, a pandemic declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) that has affected every sector across the globe, including the city gas distribution (CGD) business," it said. This resulted in CGD entities unable to perform their obligations.

The regulator listed the pandemic as a condition for force majeure that entitles entities for extra time. IOC, GAIL India Ltd, Adani Gas, Gujarat Gas, Torrent Gas, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), Indraprastha Gas Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) are among the firms that got extra time.

PNGRB said it has "approved the extension considering the national lockdown by Government of India (69 days), additional lockdown/restrictions imposed by state governments or by district authorities and a restoration period of 60 days". The board granted such extension to 41 CGD entities in respect of 185 GAs that have been considered eligible for force majeure extension on account of COVID-19.

"The decision of the board in this regard shall be final and binding on the entity," it added. Earlier in September, PNGRB issued a fresh set of force majeure guidelines, listing events such as riots, natural disasters and restrictions by the government as conditions for allowing more time to complete city gas rollout obligations.

PNGRB gives out city gas licence to retail CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households on the basis of committed work programme like laying of gas pipelines and setting up CNG dispensing stations. The guidelines came after a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 from March 25 and state-level lockdowns since June hampered city gas projects.

Several city gas firms claimed force majeure after work on sites got stalled due to lockdown. Such claims, however, were not immediately accepted in absence of guidelines listing events that can trigger force majeure. Force majeure refers to a clause that is included in contracts to remove liability for natural and unavoidable catastrophes that interrupt the expected course of events and prevent participants from fulfilling obligations.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Akzo Nobel India Q2 net profit up 34.6% to Rs 66.28 cr

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Monday reported an increase of 34.57 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 66.28 crore for the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.25 crore d...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Biden to launch COVID-19 task forcePresident-elect Joe Biden will convene a coronavirus task force on Monday to examine the No. 1 problem confronting him when he takes office in Ja...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden has begun preparing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as the United States became the first nation worldwide to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.DEATHS AND INF...

Turkish lira surges 6% after finance minister, cenbank chief depart

Turkeys lira staged its biggest rally in more than two years on Monday, soaring nearly 6 after the surprise departure over the weekend of both the finance minister and the central bank governor, whose replacement said he would zero in on in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020