Haze hangs in Delhi as air quality deteriorates

Delhi on Monday witnessed reduced visibility as the air quality continued to deteriorate in the national capital. Public Works Department (PWD) sprinkled water around Rajghat Bus Depot as a measure to contain the rise of pollution in the city.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha organised a bicycle rally today to promote conservation of the environment amid deteriorating air quality in the national capital. At the rally, they pledged to plant one lakh trees in the city. The rally commenced from Sadaiv Atal Samadhi Place located near Raj Ghat. To boost up the spirit of the participants, patriotic songs were played at the venue. (ANI)

