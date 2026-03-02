Protests Erupt Globally Following Khamenei's Death: Tensions Escalate
The death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has sparked violent protests in Pakistan and Iraq and celebrations in Western cities with large Iranian exile communities. At least 23 people died in Pakistan as consulate guards opened fire. In contrast, celebrations were held in cities like Paris and Lisbon.
Violent protests broke out in Pakistan and Iraq on Sunday following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in response to the U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign in Iran. Meanwhile, Iranian exiles in Western countries celebrated his death.
In Pakistan, at least 23 protesters were killed after the consulate's security guards opened fire in Karachi, Skardu, and Islamabad. In Iraq, clashes ensued as police used tear gas and stun grenades against pro-Iranian demonstrators near the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.
As tensions escalated in the east, jubilations occurred in the West, with cities like Paris witnessing thousands celebrating by waving pre-revolutionary Iranian flags and raising champagne. Iranian communities expressed their desire for democratic freedom, with exiled Iranians in Lisbon holding similar festivities.
- READ MORE ON:
- Protests
- Pakistan
- Iraq
- Khamenei
- death
- consulate
- violence
- U.N.office
- celebration
- exiles
ALSO READ
Tensions Surge as Iran Vows Retaliation Over Khamenei's Death
Tensions Erupt in Pakistan: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death
Global Outcry: Ayatollah Khamenei's Death Sparks Shia Protests
Tragic Violence Unfolds in North-Central Nigeria: Communities Under Siege
Crisis Sparks Chaos in the Middle East: Khamenei's Death Deepens Regional Tensions