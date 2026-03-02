Left Menu

Protests Erupt Globally Following Khamenei's Death: Tensions Escalate

The death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has sparked violent protests in Pakistan and Iraq and celebrations in Western cities with large Iranian exile communities. At least 23 people died in Pakistan as consulate guards opened fire. In contrast, celebrations were held in cities like Paris and Lisbon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 02:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Violent protests broke out in Pakistan and Iraq on Sunday following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in response to the U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign in Iran. Meanwhile, Iranian exiles in Western countries celebrated his death.

In Pakistan, at least 23 protesters were killed after the consulate's security guards opened fire in Karachi, Skardu, and Islamabad. In Iraq, clashes ensued as police used tear gas and stun grenades against pro-Iranian demonstrators near the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

As tensions escalated in the east, jubilations occurred in the West, with cities like Paris witnessing thousands celebrating by waving pre-revolutionary Iranian flags and raising champagne. Iranian communities expressed their desire for democratic freedom, with exiled Iranians in Lisbon holding similar festivities.

