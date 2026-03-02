Left Menu

Brazil Erupts in Protests with Calls for Political Revival

Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets in major cities, rallying for a political comeback. The demonstration was led by Flávio Bolsonaro, ahead of uncertain presidential elections. Many protestors voiced support for Bolsonaro who is in prison for attempting a coup.

In major cities across Brazil, supporters of the former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrated, rallying in yellow and green, the colors of the national flag, as they sought to build momentum for a right-wing victory in the upcoming presidential elections.

The protest, led by former president's son Flávio Bolsonaro, was a show of force against the current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is campaigning for reelection. Bolsonaro's supporters, many of whom gathered in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Brasilia, claim his imprisonment is a result of political persecution.

As protestors voiced their opposition to Lula, Flávio Bolsonaro rallied them with promises to restore democracy, criticizing the Supreme Court in the process. With polls showing a tight race, these demonstrations highlight the high stakes for Brazil's political future.

