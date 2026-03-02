UK Greenlights US Defense Operations Against Iranian Missile Threats

In a significant development, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that the UK has agreed to a U.S. request to use British military bases for defensive maneuvers targeting Iranian missile threats.

The United States made the request to employ British bases specifically for defensive purposes aimed at countering Iranian missiles stationed in depots or launchers.

Starmer, in a video message on X, emphasized that this decision is intended to prevent Iran from launching missiles across the region, underscoring the vital defense cooperation between the UK and the U.S.

