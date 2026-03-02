Left Menu

UK Greenlights US Defense Operations Against Iranian Missile Threats

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the UK's approval of a U.S. request to utilize British bases for defensive actions against Iranian missile threats. This decision aims to mitigate the risk of Iran launching missiles across the region, highlighting the strategic defense collaboration between the UK and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 02:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 02:56 IST
Keir Starmer

In a significant development, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that the UK has agreed to a U.S. request to use British military bases for defensive maneuvers targeting Iranian missile threats.

The United States made the request to employ British bases specifically for defensive purposes aimed at countering Iranian missiles stationed in depots or launchers.

Starmer, in a video message on X, emphasized that this decision is intended to prevent Iran from launching missiles across the region, underscoring the vital defense cooperation between the UK and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

