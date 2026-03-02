Left Menu

Trump Predicts Four-Week Timeline for Iran Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that the conflict with Iran could last four weeks, as reported by the Daily Mail. Trump remains open to more dialogues with Iran but has not confirmed if these talks will take place shortly.

Updated: 02-03-2026 02:23 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 02:23 IST
U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump has estimated that the ongoing conflict with Iran might continue for about four weeks, according to a report by the Daily Mail. Trump emphasized the timeline, noting the vast scale of Iran, while indicating that the resolution could be quicker.

During an interview with the British newspaper, Trump also expressed willingness to engage in further discussions with Iran, though he did not specify any immediate plans for talks. "They want to talk, but I said you should have talked last week, not this week," Trump is quoted as saying, highlighting a cautious approach to future negotiations.

The report underscores the ongoing tension and potential diplomatic maneuvers between the United States and Iran, as global observers watch closely for any movement that might pave the way to de-escalation.

