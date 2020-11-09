Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala reports 3,593 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 3,593 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on Monday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:57 IST
Kerala reports 3,593 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 3,593 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on Monday. State Health Department said 5,983 patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours. Out of 3,593 new cases, 3,070 people were infected through direct contact and the source of infection of 409 was not known. Those infected include 53 health personnel.

The death toll rose to 1,714 in the state with 22 more fatalities. A total of 32,489 samples were tested for the disease yesterday and the positivity rate was 11.06 per cent. Till now, a total of 51,30,922 samples have been tested. Of those diagnosed with the disease, 61 travelled to Kerala from outside.

At present, 79,410 patients are undergoing treatment in the state while 4,08,460 people have been discharged. Currently 3,16,096 people are under observation across the state - 2,96,208 under isolation at home or institutional quarantine centres and 19,888 in hospitals.

Two places in Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram districts were declared as new hotspots on Monday while seven areas were excluded from the category. There are 612 hotspots in Kerala at present. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Five earthquakes rock Palghar district; no casualty

Five earthquakes of low to mild intensity shook villages in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. Chief of the Palghar District Disaster Control Cell Viveka...

Maha releases Rs 2,297 cr for rain-hit farmers

The Maharashtra government on Monday released the first tranche of Rs 2,297 crore for disbursement before Diwali among the farmers who have lost their crops in excessive rains this year, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said. Addressing a pr...

Pompeo says U.S. has concerns about Myanmar elections, will closely monitor process

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said the United States has concerns about Myanmars parliamentary elections, which he said mark an important step in the countrys democratic transition, and will continue to closely monitor the p...

Bihar awarded for facilitating movement of migrants during coronaviurs lockdown

Bhubaneswar and Agartala have emerged as the best cities in the country for innovation in urban transport during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Bihar has been awarded for its commendable initiative to facilitate unprecedented movement of more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020