Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD holds protest rally over SC scholarship 'scam'

A heavy police posse had been deployed to prevent protesters from proceeding towards Dhaliwal's residence. While addressing the rally, the Akali leaders accused Dhaliwal of being in “hand in glove” with Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in the alleged misappropriation of Rs 64 crore from the post-matric scholarship fund for scheduled caste during his tenure as director of the Social Welfare Department.

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:40 IST
SAD holds protest rally over SC scholarship 'scam'

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday held a protest rally here over the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam. Shortly after the rally, a group of SAD leaders, including Bikram Singh Majithia and Pawan Tinu, along with some party workers marched towards the nearby residence of Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal but were held on the way and detained briefly.

The rally was held to stage protest against Dhaliwal. A heavy police posse had been deployed to prevent protesters from proceeding towards Dhaliwal's residence.

While addressing the rally, the Akali leaders accused Dhaliwal of being in “hand in glove” with Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in the alleged misappropriation of Rs 64 crore from the post-matric scholarship fund for scheduled caste during his tenure as director of the Social Welfare Department. Addressing the rally earlier, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also lashed out at his party's former long-time ally BJP for not doing anything regarding the post-matric scholarship scheme scam. “Its ministers and MPs have failed to press for the promised probe into the bungling by Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and department's former director-cum-present Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh,” said Badal.

Badal promised free education to all students from scheduled castes and backwards classes and the poor communities when his government comes to power. After allegations of misappropriation of funds from the scholarship scheme corpus had surfaced, the chief minister had directed the chief secretary to conduct an enquiry.

The chief secretary's report, based on the findings of the three-member panel of IAS officers, led by Food Secretary KAP Sinha, however, had exonerated minister Dharamsot. Badal also announced to set up a modern Ambedkar University in Doaba when his party forms government in the state.

Badal accused the BJP-led Centre of imposing economic blockade by not resuming goods trains in the state. “It is behaving with farmers as if it was behaving with an enemy. It is shocking and strongly condemnable that ifs and buts are being raised in resuming the freight train service. In a democracy, a government moves forward and backwards for resolving peoples issues,” he said.

“I am surprised at the thinking of the BJP. Punjabis have made the largest sacrifices for the freedom of the country and gave food security to the nation. By blocking the state economically and putting conditions for resuming trains, the BJP was behaving as if it was attacking an enemy and not dealing with farmers. I flay this discriminatory approach,” he alleged. He also demanded reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

US envoy: Lebanon's Bassil was open to breaking ties with Hezbollah

The U.S. envoy to Lebanon said on Monday that Lebanese Christian politician Gebran Bassil, who has been sanctioned by the United States, had voiced willingness to sever ties with Hezbollah, challenging his assertion that he rejected the ide...

UN chief stresses need for greater speed to achieve carbon neutrality

The UN chief made the statement in a video message for the opening of the Race To Zero Dialogues, part of a global campaign that mobilizes businesses, cities, regions and investors to support net zero carbon emissions, in line with the Pa...

After Hurricane Dorian, a layup helped the Bahamas rebuild

The newly rebuilt Tabernacle Baptist Church in Freeport, Bahamas, doesnt see as many parishioners as it would in normal times, simply because coronavirus concerns keep a number of them from venturing too far from home. So these days, the ch...

Five earthquakes rock Palghar district; no casualty

Five earthquakes of low to mild intensity shook villages in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. Chief of the Palghar District Disaster Control Cell Viveka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020