Bihar Assembly Speaker and JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary trails RJD's Arbind Kumar Sahni by 230 votes in Sarairanjan

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
Two women have been arrested forallegedly stealing gold ornaments from a house in the citysPhoolbagan area where they used to work as maidservants,police said on TuesdayActing on a complaint lodged with the PhoolbaganPolice Station, police ...
Layoffs in Britain hit a record high during the third quarter as the unemployment rate jumped, according to official data that showed the jobs market declined rapidly before finance minister Rishi Sunak made a U-turn on COVID support measur...
Poland should be shut down if the number of daily coronavirus cases in the country exceeds 30,000, the prime ministers top COVID-19 advisor told Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview published on Tuesday. Poland faces spiralling COVID-19 inf...
Saudi Arabias economy shrank 4.2 in the third quarter from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, a smaller contraction than the second quarter when the economy was reeling from coronavirus-linked lockdowns.The economy expanded ...