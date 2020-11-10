Kochi: 423g gold worth over 22 lakh recovered from passenger's rectum in Kannur Airport

The Kerala Air Intelligence Unit seized 423 grams of gold worth Rs 22,20,750 from the rectum of a passenger at Kannur International Airport on Tuesday.

As per the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, the suspected passenger was taken to an X-Ray clinic and two capsules were found in his rectum.

In a similar incident on Saturday, 1,456 grams of gold was seized from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The gold had been concealed in compound form and wrapped around the passenger's ankles.

Also Read: Dollar Smuggling Case: Kochi Court posts application of Customs to Nov 9