Kochi: 423g gold worth over 22 lakh recovered from passenger's rectum in Kannur Airport
As per the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, the suspected passenger was taken to an X-Ray clinic and two capsules were found in his rectum.
In a similar incident on Saturday, 1,456 grams of gold was seized from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The gold had been concealed in compound form and wrapped around the passenger's ankles.
