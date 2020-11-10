Left Menu
Police arrests imposter for looting money in Himachal's Kullu

The Kullu police arrested a thug on Monday who cheated people in several states by sending fake messages and acting as an imposter from a leading science and educational television channel.

ANI | Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kullu police arrested a thug on Monday who cheated people in several states by sending fake messages and acting as an imposter from a leading science and educational television channel. The police exposed a new kind of cybercrime when accused Arvind was arrested for text message fraud after an e-commerce website's delivery boy registered a complaint against him.

Arvind sent a fake text message indicating credit of money to the delivery boy's mobile when he was requested to pay the due amount of Rs 30,000 for a laptop he ordered from the e-commerce website. After registration of the complaint, police found out that the fake money-credit message received by the delivery boy was generated through an app. Kullu police immediately started searching for the accused and apprehended him near Manali.

After recovering Arvind's Aadhaar card, his identity was revealed as Saurav Mitra, 30-years-old, the son of Subrata Mitra and resident of Nadia district in West Bengal. "He is a big thug and master of cybercrime. He cheated a boy in Bihar for Rs 8 lakhs, he introduced himself as an employee of the Discovery Channel. In another instance, the accused cheated a person in Shimla by imposing as the director of the Discovery Channel and asking him to shoot a video for the channel. He took away Rs 3.30 lakh from the person. Also, he fooled some people in Kinnaur by looting Rs 4.5 lakh," the police said.

The police seized a Bolero vehicle, six sim cards, two mobile phones, a pen drive, six passbooks, two chequebooks, three ATM cards and three Aadhaar cards from the accused. The police informed that three cases of fraud were registered against Saurav Mitra in the past. Now a fresh FIR has been registered against him in the Manali police station for further investigation. (ANI)

