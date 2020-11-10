Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Army gifts trained horses, mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army

The Indian Army has also trained Bangladesh Army personnel for training and handling these specialist dogs and horses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:51 IST
Indian Army gifts trained horses, mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army
India’s partnership with the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh stands out as a role model in the region for good neighbourly relations. Image Credit: Twitter(@adgpi)

In an endeavour to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries in general and between the two Armies in particular, the Indian Army gifted 20 fully trained military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army. These equines and canines were trained by the Remount and Veterinary Corps of Indian Army. The Indian Army has also trained Bangladesh Army personnel for training and handling these specialist dogs and horses.

Indian Army delegation was led by Major General Narinder Singh Khroud, Chief of Staff of Brahmastra Corps whereas the Bangladesh Army Delegation was led by Major General Mohammad Humayun Kabir, who is Commanding the Jessore based Division. The presentation ceremony was held at Petrapole- Benapole Integrated Check Post (ICP) on the India - Bangladesh Border. Brig JS Cheema from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka was also present at the event.

​ India's partnership with the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh stands out as a role model in the region for good neighbourly relations. With this gesture, the bond which two countries share is expected to grow even stronger.

"The performance of military dogs in the Indian Army has been commendable. We are always ready to extend our assistance to a friendly country like Bangladesh in issues concerning security. When it comes to security, the dogs have proven their mettle. The dogs which have been handed over, are extremely effective in mine detection and contraband items," said Maj Gen Narinder Singh, Chief of Staff, Brahmastra Corps.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 worsening food insecurity, driving displacement, warn UN agencies

In Populations at risk Implications of COVID-19 for hunger, migration and displacement, the UN World Food Programme WFP and the International Organization for Migration IOM urged the global community to step up support for the immediate and...

Indonesia reports 3,779 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths

Jakarta Indonesia, November 10 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,779 within one day to 444,348, with the death toll adding by 72 to 14,761, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. According to the ministry, 3,475 more people ...

Hindalco Q2 PAT declines 60 pc to Rs 387 cr

Hindalco Industries on Tuesday reported a 60.2 per cent fall in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 387 crore for the quarter ended September 30, but said it is expecting a strong third and fourth quarter as demand has returned in domes...

India gifts 20 fully trained military horses, 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh

In a bid to strengthen ties between New Delhi and Dhaka, the Indian Army here on Tuesday gifted 20 fully trained military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army. These equines and canines were trained by the Remount and Veteri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020