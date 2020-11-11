Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli settler delegation visits Dubai following UAE accord

Nabil Shaath, an aide to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said it was “painful to witness Arab cooperation with one of the worst manifestations of aggression against the Palestinian people, which is the Israeli settlements on our land.” The UAE has defended its decision to become only the third Arab country to establish diplomatic ties with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan, saying it advances regional peace efforts. Israel put its plans to annex up to a third of the West Bank, including all the settlements, on hold as part of the agreement, but it insists the pause is only temporary.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:52 IST
Israeli settler delegation visits Dubai following UAE accord

A delegation of Israeli settlers is visiting Dubai, where they met with Emirati business people to discuss commercial opportunities following the United Arab Emirates' establishment of formal ties with Israel earlier this year. The visit angered the Palestinians, who view Israeli settlements as a major obstacle to peace and a violation of international law.

The Palestinians rejected the normalisation agreement as a betrayal of their cause because the UAE broke with a longstanding Arab consensus that recognition of Israel should only be granted in return for territorial concessions. The delegation was led by Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, which represents settlements in the northern West Bank. They arrived on Sunday and planned to remain in the Emirates until Thursday.

A council statement released Tuesday said the delegation held “marathon business meetings” with around 20 individuals and companies working in agriculture, pest control and plastics. “The business people heard from them about the unique needs of the region and discussed with them cooperation, particularly in the fields of agronomy and water desalination," it said.

“The UAE is an advanced country at the forefront of development and investment, and it is our honor to forge trade and industry ties with them,” Dagan said. Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and has since built a sprawling network of settlements that are now home to more than 500,000 Israelis.

The Palestinians want both territories to be part of their future state. Most of the international community views the settlements as illegal. Nabil Shaath, an aide to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said it was “painful to witness Arab cooperation with one of the worst manifestations of aggression against the Palestinian people, which is the Israeli settlements on our land.” The UAE has defended its decision to become only the third Arab country to establish diplomatic ties with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan, saying it advances regional peace efforts.

Israel put its plans to annex up to a third of the West Bank, including all the settlements, on hold as part of the agreement, but it insists the pause is only temporary. Bahrain and Sudan have also agreed to establish ties with Israel. All three agreements were brokered by the Trump administration, which had touted the deals as a historic diplomatic achievement ahead of last week's U.S. election.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss to ban deducting bribes from taxes starting in 2022

Swiss companies will no longer be able to deduct bribes paid to private individuals from their taxes, Switzerlands government said on Wednesday, according to an update of tax laws due to take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.Beyond bribes, costs from...

Austria proposes indefinite detention for those posing terrorist threat

Austria plans to make it possible for courts to imprison those convicted of terrorism-related offences for as long as they are deemed a threat, the government said on Wednesday. The move follows a shooting rampage in Vienna last week in whi...

Bruce French retires as England wicketkeeping coach

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Wednesday announced that Bruce French has retired from his role as the national lead wicketkeeping coach. After 11 years as National Lead Wicketkeeping Coach, Bruce French has retired from his role...

Mehtas of Torrent Group among top 10 philanthropists

The Mehta family of Gujarat-based Torrent Group are among the top 10 most generous Indians, according to the revised EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020. The list topped by Azim Premji and family has Sudhir and Samir Mehta at the 10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020