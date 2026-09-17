The United States has once again denied Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas an entry visa to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to a Palestinian official. The U.S. State Department cites Palestine's steps towards internationalizing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as the reason, officially prolonging last year's ban.

This marks the second year in succession that Mahmoud Abbas has been obstructed from delivering an in-person address at the assembly, where the previous year saw several U.S. allies recognize Palestine as a state. The General Assembly's 193 members will vote on Thursday to permit Abbas to submit a video statement for the annual international gathering.

The Palestinian foreign ministry indicated that the visa denial could harm Palestinian-U.S. relations, obstructing political solutions necessary for peace and stability in the region. U.S.-mediated dialogs have yet to resolve conflicts, while Washington has justified visa rejections on security and foreign policy grounds.