Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Denied U.S. Visa for UN Assembly

The U.S. has denied Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas an entry visa to attend the UN General Assembly, citing actions to 'internationalize the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.' This marks the second consecutive year Abbas is barred from attending in person. Palestinian officials criticize the measure as detrimental to peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:45 IST
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Denied U.S. Visa for UN Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has once again denied Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas an entry visa to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to a Palestinian official. The U.S. State Department cites Palestine's steps towards internationalizing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as the reason, officially prolonging last year's ban.

This marks the second year in succession that Mahmoud Abbas has been obstructed from delivering an in-person address at the assembly, where the previous year saw several U.S. allies recognize Palestine as a state. The General Assembly's 193 members will vote on Thursday to permit Abbas to submit a video statement for the annual international gathering.

The Palestinian foreign ministry indicated that the visa denial could harm Palestinian-U.S. relations, obstructing political solutions necessary for peace and stability in the region. U.S.-mediated dialogs have yet to resolve conflicts, while Washington has justified visa rejections on security and foreign policy grounds.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

Ocean Climate Patterns Could Flag Food Price Shifts Before They Hit

From Tariffs to Trade: How Deeper AfCFTA Integration Could Reshape Africa’s Economic Future

Satellites and AI Could Transform How Governments Track Air Pollution and Protect Public Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026