Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee starts continues protest against farm laws

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee of Punjab put black flags and posters on passenger buses at the inter-state terminal in Amritsar, on Wednesday, to protest against recently passed three farm laws.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:22 IST
Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee starts continues protest against farm laws
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee protests against the three farm laws in Punjab (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee of Punjab put black flags and posters on passenger buses at the inter-state terminal in Amritsar, on Wednesday, to protest against recently passed three farm laws. "We're observing Black Diwali this year in Punjab against Centre's black laws," says a protester.

"On November 5, several farmer organizations in Punjab had declared a nationwide protest against the farm laws by blocking the Delhi Amritsar highway from 12 pm to 4 pm", according to the Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had staged a 'dharna' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on November 4 over the issue of suspension of goods railways services in Punjab since September 24.

"I am in Delhi not to confront the Centre but to fight for justice for the poor farmer whose livelihood is at stake due to the central farm laws. We were forced to come to Delhi as the President had declined our request for a meeting on the state amendment Bills, countering the new farm laws, which were still lying with the governor," he had said. The railway services were suspended in the state due to the ongoing protests against the farm bills by Kisan Unions.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Upper House through voice vote despite objection from opposition parties.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Judging cases is my life, says Justice Chandrachud on his birthday

Judging cases is my life and I love it, said Justice D Y Chandrachud, one of the judges of the Supreme Court bench, after the day-long marathon hearing on a vacation day in the Arnab Goswami case. Justice Chandrachud, who turned 61 on Wedne...

Nadda credits Modi for NDA's Bihar victory

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modis leadership and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic for the NDAs victory in Bihar, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said people of the state have chosen vikas raaj rule of development over an atmosph...

Faceless appeal scheme not available in serious fraud, international tax cases

The Income Tax faceless appeal scheme is not available in cases relating to serious fraud, major tax evasion, international tax and those under black money Act and benami property, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. The faceless appeal...

Teen pregnancy costs Latin America billions of dollars a year - U.N.

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Nov 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - High rates of teenage pregnancy in Latin America cost governments in the region billions of dollars of year while worsening poverty and inequality, according to research publi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020