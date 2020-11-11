Australian Navy Ship HMAS Ballarat makes port call at Mormugao Port in Goa
Australian Navy Ship HMAS Ballarat, a frigate, made a port call at Mormugao Port, Goa on 10 Nov 20. The ship was received by officers from Headquarters Goa Naval Area and the Defence Advisor at the Australian High Commission in India.
After completing Phase I of quadrilateral Naval Exercise Malabar at the Bay of Bengal, HMAS Ballarat is proceeding to participate in Phase II of the exercise in the Arabian Sea. The ship would be leaving Goa on 13 Nov 20, and the ship's crew is highly excited about exercising with the Aircraft Carrier for the first time.
