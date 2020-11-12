Left Menu
Development News Edition

Startup India Award-winning Jackfruit Flour for Diabetics Takes the Healthcare Sector by Storm

James Joseph, a tech veteran who worked with the likes of Microsoft, Ford and 3M for over 25 years, accidentally discovered the benefits of green jackfruit for diabetes, which led him to develop a patented green jackfruit flour, which is clinically proven to control blood sugar.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 12-11-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 14:02 IST
Startup India Award-winning Jackfruit Flour for Diabetics Takes the Healthcare Sector by Storm
Representative image

Kochi, Kerala, India (NewsVoir)For a country like India, with varied cuisines and irregular eating habits, diabetes has turned out to be the gateway disease to other ailments. Since our traditional cuisines are rich in refined carbohydrates, diabetic patients have little options and they end up consuming food with a high glycemic index. James Joseph, a tech veteran who worked with the likes of Microsoft, Ford and 3M for over 25 years, accidentally discovered the benefits of green jackfruit for diabetes, which led him to develop a patented green jackfruit flour, which is clinically proven to control blood sugar. The clinical study results have been published in the American Diabetes Association journal, Diabetes. In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, with results published in ADA journal Diabetes, a significant decrease in hba1c was observed within 90 days amongst participants taking 30g of Jackfruit365 green jackfruit ­flour daily, as part of their diet replacing an equal volume of rice or wheat ­flour. According to the study, "Our results indicate a decrease in glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c), fasting blood glucose (FBG), postprandial glucose (PPG) following consumption of Jackfruit365 Green Jackfruit flour meal, suggesting a therapeutic potential of green jackfruit flour meal in improving glycemic control in T2DM." Jackfruit365 green jackfruit flour is available online through Amazon and BigBasket and easy to use, only need to add just 1tablespoon of the flour per person per meal-users across the country are discovering the benefits. "I was taking insulin for 5yrs and came to know about the benefits of green jackfruit flour for controlling blood sugar during a TV channel debate. Out of curiosity and interest for the biodiversity of Kerala, I started using a tablespoon of Jackfruit365 flour in my breakfast meals. Within two weeks I could reduce my insulin by half and within two months my HbA1c results showed a decrease from 8.3 to 7," said Dr. Oommen V Oommen, Emeritus Professor, University of Kerala. Before Jackfruit became a sensation as a remedy for diabetes, around 80% of the fruit ended up as waste in Kerala. Because of its size, packaging, and logistics, according to James, over 2000 crore worth of Jackfruit is laid to waste every year. Recently, in October 2020, Jackfruit365 won the National Startup Award in the food processing category as a local patented and clinically proven invention to control blood sugar and provide an additional source of income for farmers. A fruit that was once wasted, has today evolved into a patented blood sugar control solution for diabetic patients. Through his constant efforts, Mr. Joseph has helped Jackfruit evolve from an inferior food to the official fruit of Kerala. Maybe this is what "Vocal for Local" looks like on the grassroots level. Image: James Joseph, Founder & CEO, Jackfruit365 PWRPWR

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling down as Britain's economy struggles to maintain recovery

Sterling traded weaker on Thursday after Britains economy grew by a slower than expected 1.1 in September from August, a pace that leaves the country lagging other rich nations in its attempted recovery from the pandemic.The impact of the n...

Disquiet within 10 Downing Street as UK PM’s top aide resigns

There are widespread reports of a power struggle at the heart of the UK government as one of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons closest aides announced his resignation as the Director of Communications at 10 Downing Street in London. Lee Cain an...

PFC net profit jumps 72% to Rs 4,290 cr in Sep qtr

State-run Power Finance Corporation PFC on Thursday reported a 72 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,290 crore in the July-September quarter on account of higher revenues. Its net profit was Rs 2,497 crore in the quarter...

Maha Guv calls for safe, pollution-free Diwali amid pandemic

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari on Thursday extended Diwali greetings to people ofthe state and urged them to celebrate the festival in a safe,eco-friendly and pollution-free manner in view of the COVID-19 pandemicIn a message to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020