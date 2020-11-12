Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency holds 33rd Annual General Meeting

Addressing the Directors and Shareholders, Shri Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA highlighted the performance of FY2019-20 and informed that the gross income of the company increased to Rs. 2,372.38 Crore, registering a growth of 17.32%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 14:36 IST
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency holds 33rd Annual General Meeting
IREDA would also continue its efforts in raising funds from other sources and work towards the creation of various alternative financial instruments. Image Credit: Twitter(@mnreindia)

The 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), the PSU under Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, held yesterday at India International Centre, New Delhi. Annual accounts for the financial year 2019-20 were adopted at the AGM.

Addressing the Directors and Shareholders, Shri Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA highlighted the performance of FY2019-20 and informed that the gross income of the company increased to Rs. 2,372.38 Crore, registering a growth of 17.32%. IREDA has sanctioned the loans of Rs. 12,696 crore and disbursed Rs. 8,785 Crore. Loan sanctioned during the year including co-financed projects/ take over loans would support capacity addition of 5673 MW as against 3266 MW in last year.

Speaking about future strategies, CMD emphasized that Green Energy portfolio of the country is consistently growing in terms of both quantity and quality; and is expected to get a further boost with various policy initiatives of the Government, such as PM-KUSUM scheme, Solar & Wind hybrid technologies, Biofuels such as Ethanol and Compressed Bio Gas (CBG), E-mobility and associated infrastructure, Off-shore Wind energy, Solar Roof-top programme etc. He further added that IREDA will continue its efforts with various international and multilateral lenders for new lines of credit to meet the resource needs of the Renewable Energy sector. IREDA would also continue its efforts in raising funds from other sources and work towards the creation of various alternative financial instruments.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Norway views Norwegian Air debt as key obstacle to aid

Norwegian Airs debts of more than 5 billion and a confusing ownership structure are the main obstacles to any extra state aid, Norways transport minister said after the government this week rejected a cash injection plea. The pioneer in low...

Ethiopian military has 'liberated' west Tigray, PM says

Ethiopias military has defeated local forces in the west of Tigray state, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, accusing his foes of atrocities during a week of fighting that threatens to destabilise the Horn of Africa. Air strikes an...

Sterling down as Britain's economy struggles to maintain recovery

Sterling traded weaker on Thursday after Britains economy grew by a slower than expected 1.1 in September from August, a pace that leaves the country lagging other rich nations in its attempted recovery from the pandemic.The impact of the n...

Disquiet within 10 Downing Street as UK PM’s top aide resigns

There are widespread reports of a power struggle at the heart of the UK government as one of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons closest aides announced his resignation as the Director of Communications at 10 Downing Street in London. Lee Cain an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020