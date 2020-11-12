Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a bunch of public interest litigations challenging a 2019 decision of the Union government granting in-principle approval for disinvestment of its stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 19:32 IST
Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a bunch of public interest litigations challenging a 2019 decision of the Union government granting in-principle approval for disinvestment of its stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). A bench of Justices SC Gupte and Madhav Jamdar held in its judgement that the decision must have been taken after an "elaborate process of consideration" by experts.

In November 2019, the Union Cabinet granted an in- principle approval for stake sale in BPCL. The government said at the time that it planned to sell its 53.29 per cent stake along with management control in the oil PSU.

Earlier this year, some BPCL employees approached the HC through PILs challenging this approval. They argued that the decision was arbitrary and contrary to Article 14 of the Constitution (which deals with equality before law).

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared for the Union government, and senior counsel Darius Khambata, who represented BPCL in hearings, opposed the pleas. They said the petitioners did not have a locus standi (the right or capacity) to challenge the divestment move.

The HC said the disinvestment decision was presently only at an "in-principle" stage, and had already undergone "an elaborate process of consideration at the hands ofexperts and key government functionaries". "Further steps for actual disinvestment would also involve a thorough consideration and robust checks and balances and further expert inputs," the judges said.

The court added that the policy decision must have been based on some economic and socio-economic principles, and held that the challenge to the same was not maintainable. It dismissed the pleas saying they had "no merit".

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Tigray leader says Ethiopian air strikes have killed civilians

The leader of Ethiopias northern Tigray region said government air strikes had killed an unspecified number of civilians in recent days and vowed to defend his people until federal authorities realise we cannot be subjugated by their knife....

California Senate sweepstakes: Who gets Kamala Harris' job?

Election Day is over but California already is consumed with its next high-profile political contest the competition to fill Kamala Harris soon-to-be-vacant US Senate seat. In this race only one vote matters, because there is only one vote...

EU unveils first plan to address LGBT rights, discrimination

The European Union unveiled Thursday its first strategy for improving the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, intersex and queer people, amid deep concern about widespread discrimination, notably in Poland. The EUs ex...

Goa's COVID-19 count up by 107; tally at 45,605

With the addition of 107 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Goa reached 45,605 on Thursday, an official from the health department said. While the coastal state did not report any casualties during the day, 192 patients rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020