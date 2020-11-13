Left Menu
Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

“Mr el-Halabi’s arrest, interrogation and trial are not worthy of a democratic state,” the experts said.

OHCHR | Updated: 13-11-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 09:43 IST
Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts
Israel’s internal security service, Shin Bet, questioned him for 50 days after his arrest without allowing him access to a lawyer. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Israel must release a former Gaza aid worker who has been in prison for more than four years without a verdict or immediately grant him a fair trial, UN human rights experts* said today.

Mohammed el-Halabi, the former Gaza director of the World Vision charity, was arrested by Israeli security forces in June 2016 on allegations that he diverted millions of dollars in development funds to armed groups in Gaza, charges he denies, and which audits have not substantiated.

"Mr el-Halabi's arrest, interrogation and trial are not worthy of a democratic state," the experts said. "Israeli authorities must grant him the full rights of a fair trial, or else release him unconditionally.

"What is happening to Mr. el-Halabi bears no relation to the trial standards we expect from democracies, and is part of a pattern where Israel uses secret evidence to indefinitely detain hundreds of Palestinians," they said.

Israel's internal security service, Shin Bet, questioned him for 50 days after his arrest without allowing him access to a lawyer. El-Halabi says he was tortured, deprived of sleep and hung from a ceiling during this time. His lawyer says the Israeli prosecutor repeatedly offered him a plea deal, but he rejected it and maintained his innocence.

"It's particularly disturbing that the prosecution is relying upon confessions allegedly obtained by force while he was denied access to a lawyer, and on testimony from undercover informers," the experts said.

Since his arrest and imprisonment, el-Halabi has attended more than 140 court hearings, all behind closed doors. His lawyer has been prevented from reviewing Israeli prosecution evidence or was given only limited access with secrecy restrictions.

"These fundamentally unfair practices stain the justice system of any state," the experts said. "We demand that Israel adhere to the requirements of the international rule of law."

The international rule of law requires that an individual who is arrested must only be detained if there are reasonable suspicions that she or he has committed a recognised crime, and the charges and the evidence must be clearly laid out so defendants know what they have to answer. Comprehensive audits of the financial records by World Vision and by the Australian government, which donated the money, failed to turn up any misappropriation of funds or other wrongdoing.

Under the international rule of law, a defendant is entitled to swift access to a lawyer and to timely criminal proceedings that are fair and impartial. Any defendant must be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty and is entitled to cross-examine witnesses and to present her or his own witnesses.

"Even in security trials, these fundamental rights must be respected," the experts said. "Unfortunately, Mr el-Halabi has been put in the position where he is required to refute allegations against him without knowing the details or who the accusers are. Keeping him in the dark like this shifts the burden of proof to the defendant, and is a fundamental violation of the right to a fair trial."

