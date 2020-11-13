Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt to repromulgate ordinance on agri-marketing to attract private investors

In a shift from the ruling BJD's earlier position to oppose the farm sector reforms introduced by the Centre, the Odisha government has approved a proposal to repromulgate an ordinance on agricultural produce and livestock marketing to attract private investors in the segment.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-11-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 15:19 IST
Odisha govt to repromulgate ordinance on agri-marketing to attract private investors

In a shift from the ruling BJD's earlier position to oppose the farm sector reforms introduced by the Centre, the Odisha government has approved a proposal to repromulgate an ordinance on agricultural produce and livestock marketing to attract private investors in the segment. The Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance was first promulgated on May 13 and is about to lapse soon, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said.

The government had initially planned to pass the ordinance in the monsoon session of the state Assembly but shelved the idea, amid stiff opposition against the agricultural reforms introduced by the Centre, a BJD leader said on condition of anonymity. "The proposal to repromulgate the ordinance was approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday. Now, the government is planning to pass it in the upcoming winter session starting from November 20," he said on Friday.

The ruling BJD had opposed the 'The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill' and 'The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill', in parliament. The state's new ordinance will allow the private entities to invest in the marketing of agricultural produce, the chief secretary said.

"The Odisha Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1956 has been amended from time to time, but it is found that the objective was not fully achieved. Agricultural marketing in Odisha still suffers from poor infrastructure and operational inefficiency," he said. He also said the OAPM Act prevents private investors to pump in money in agricultural marketing.

The existing regulatory framework does not support the free flow of agricultural produce and the direct interface between farmers and the processors or exporters, he said. "To provide a level playing field to sellers and buyers to conclude their transactions transparently, there is an urgent need to revisit the existing law," the chief secretary said.

The new ordinance, drafted in accordance with the central law, will create a conducive environment for agricultural marketing, which help farmers realise better remuneration, he added..

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi stresses need to bring Ayurveda knowledge out of books and home remedies

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi dedicated two future-ready Ayurveda institutions to the nation on the 5th Ayurveda Day today via video conferencing. These are the Institute of Teaching Research in Ayurveda ITRA, Jamnagar and the Nat...

Verstappen fastest in slippery 1st practice for Turkish GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice session for the Turkish Grand Prix as drivers struggled on a slippery track not used in Formula One since 2011. The Istanbul Park circuit has been resurface...

HK opposition walkout seen as 'setback' for anti-slavery, LGBT+ push

By Beh Lih Yi Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The mass resignation of Hong Kongs pro-democracy opposition lawmakers has raised doubts about campaigns pushing for anti-slavery legislation and equality for same-sex couples in the Chinese ...

Motor racing-Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in slippery Turkish practice

Max Verstappen led a Red Bull one-two in a largely meaningless Turkish Grand Prix first practice on Friday that the Dutch youngster likened to driving on ice due to slippery track conditions.The 23-year-old produced a best lap of one minute...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020