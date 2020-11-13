BSF sub-inspector killed as Pakistani Army initiates ceasefire violation
In the ongoing ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army at Baramulla district near LoC, BSF sub-inspector Rakesh Dobhal succumbed to his head injury on Friday.ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-11-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 15:45 IST
A tweet by BSF said, "In the ceasefire violation started by Pakistan, BSF officer Sub-Inspector Rakesh Dobhal laid down his life while retaliating fittingly. BSF Kashmir salutes your supreme sacrifice, Braveheart!"
Meanwhile, ceasefire violations continue along the LoC. Dobhal was a resident of Ganga Nagar in Rishikesh District of Dehradun in Uttarakhand. (ANI)