Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa records fewer sexual offences between July and September

According to the quarterly crime statistics released on Friday, South Africa recorded fewer sexual offences between July and September this year.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-11-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 17:17 IST
South Africa records fewer sexual offences between July and September
Cele told the media that a sample of 5 168 rape dockets revealed that 3 578 people were raped in their homes or at the home of their perpetrators. Image Credit: Flickr

While there has been a drop in the number of sexual offences reported, the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) continues to haunt women and children in the country.

According to the quarterly crime statistics released on Friday, South Africa recorded fewer sexual offences between July and September this year.

Police Minister, Bheki Cele, said crimes such as rape and sexual assault recorded a dip of 16.8%.

The country reported an 18.8% reduction in the number of rape cases.

However, Cele said the months of July, August and September 2020 were "dangerous" months for thousands of women after 8 922 cases of rape were reported during this period.

Cele told the media that a sample of 5 168 rape dockets revealed that 3 578 people were raped in their homes or at the home of their perpetrators.

"The same analysis also revealed that more people were raped in KwaZulu-Natal than any other province."

According to the data, most of the rapes that occurred in the residence of the perpetrator or victim happened in KwaZulu-Natal with 710 reported cases, followed by Gauteng with 578 and Western Cape with 514.

"Majority of those who were raped were women," Cele added.

In addition, over 1 000 people were raped in public places such as parks, beaches, parking areas or open fields.

According to Cele, law-breaking is now peaking after a drastic drop in criminal offences during the hard lockdown implemented to curb COVID-19 infections.

"On the 14th of August, I stood here and spoke about a never seen before 'rosy' picture of a peaceful South Africa experiencing a 'crime holiday'. That was the picture the crime statistics from 1st of April to end of June 2020 painted."

He said this was large because most people stayed at home and more police officers were on the ground.

"Basically, the environment for crime to thrive was distorted."

However, he said he knew it would not last as the country reopened for more businesses to operate.

The latest crime statistics are indicative of a country that is enjoying fewer restrictions under the Disaster Management Act.

Fallen members

Cele on Friday paid his respects to the 252 men and women in blue who have lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We also pass our condolences to all the officers who were killed on and off duty in the last three months."

"I believe there is a war against our officers of the law and we must be ready for the fight."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Merck Foundation Marks World Diabetes Day 2020 Through Their Diabetes Blue Points Program to Advance Diabetes Care in African, Asian and Latin American Countries

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Harare, Zimbabwe Business Wire India Merck Foundation has enrolled about 500 doctors from 39 countries to one-year diploma and two-year master degree to build Diabetes, cardiovascular preventive and endocrin...

EPL Ltd to acquire Creative Stylo Packs; to pick 72.5% stake

Chennai, Nov 13PTI The board of EPL Limited, formerly Essel Propack Ltd, has approved the acquisition of Creative Stylo Packs Ltd in a part-cash and part-stock transaction. Creative Stylo Packs is an established manufacturer of corrugated b...

11 Germans charged with alleged far-right terror plot

Eleven German men have been charged with belonging to a far-right terror organisation on allegations they were planning deadly attacks on Muslims to create unrest and eventually overthrow the German government, prosecutors said Friday. Fede...

Russian COVID cases hit record as Moscow overnight closures begin

Russia reported a record 21,983 new coronavirus infections on Friday, as Moscow prepared to close restaurants and bars overnight in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.Despite a recent surge, Russian authorities have resisted imposin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020