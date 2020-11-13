Left Menu
Expansionism policy followed by few nations demands strategic response: President

Referring the institution of ‘The President’s Chair of Excellence on National Security’ at the NDC a few days ago, the President said that it was a befitting gesture to mark the diamond jubilee of the great institution.

He was addressing the valedictory ceremony of the 60th NDC course today (November 13, 2020) through a video message. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)

The state of the world today poses multiple challenges before every nation. Decision-makers have to be guided by national interests as well as international objectives, both of which should be adaptive and multi-pronged, said the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind. He was addressing the valedictory ceremony of the 60th NDC course today (November 13, 2020) through a video message.

The President said that the policy of expansionism followed by a few nations demands a strategic and matured response globally. It is in this context that the NDC deals with several such challenges and offers its course participants tools to understand the multi-dimensional geostrategic and geopolitical environment for the future.

The President said that the NDC has imparted skills and knowledge to senior officers not only from our Armed Forces and Civil Services but also those from Friendly Foreign Countries, to help them make informed policy decisions related to their respective national objectives and aims. The wide range of curriculum that this course offers for all participants is clearly designed to impart training and knowledge to aspire for a safer world. But a safer world can be thought of only if we could purge it of terrorism, the most virulent curse on humanity. It has become an issue of international significance with various countries of the world facing its wrath. The recent incidents of killings in European countries are reprehensible beyond words. It brings us to the point where we need to understand that terrorism in any form and manifestation needs to be stamped out through collective efforts of the international community.

Referring the institution of 'The President's Chair of Excellence on National Security' at the NDC a few days ago, the President said that it was a befitting gesture to mark the diamond jubilee of the great institution. He expressed hope that the Chair would enrich the intellectual and academic standards at India's apex institution of strategic learning.

(With Inputs fro PIB)

