Left Menu
Development News Edition

No headway in farmers' unions-govt talks to resolve Punjab rail blockade

"The meeting remained inconclusive and the ministers after hearing our side said they would again meet shortly to resolve the issue," Bhartiya Kisan Manch president Jathedar Boota Singh Shadipur told PTI after the meeting. He said the farmers' unions wanted services of goods trains to resume as Punjab was suffering due to the blockade.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 19:31 IST
No headway in farmers' unions-govt talks to resolve Punjab rail blockade

A meeting between farmers' unions and the government to resolve the ongoing rail traffic disruption and blockade in Punjab ended inconclusively on Friday, with both sides sticking to their ground. According to sources, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held the meeting with representatives of various farmers unions at Vigyan Bhawan here.

During the seven-hour-long crucial meeting, both sides heard each other's stand and tried to bring common ground for restoring rail services in Punjab, which is currently facing a blockade. "The meeting remained inconclusive and the ministers after hearing our side said they would again meet shortly to resolve the issue," Bhartiya Kisan Manch president Jathedar Boota Singh Shadipur told PTI after the meeting.

He said the farmers' unions wanted services of goods trains to resume as Punjab was suffering due to the blockade. Train services to the state remain suspended due to the farmers' agitation over the new farm laws. However, the Centre was keen to start both passenger and goods trains to Punjab and end the blockade.

The farmers' unions would meet again on November 18 in Chandigarh to chalk out further strategy on the issue. Sources said both sides were firm on their respective stands on the new farm laws.

The ministers and the government officials tried to convince the farmer leaders why these laws were important and how beneficial they were for the farming sector, the sources pointed out. However, the farmers stuck to their stand that these legislations must be repealed and replaced with another set of laws framed with wider consultation with all stakeholders. The farmers also demanded a guarantee on the MSP front.

Government sources said that a detailed presentation was made on the procurement levels, but no breaking ground could be reached as farmer unions remained adamant on their stand..

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

BoE's Cunliffe: Not our job to protect banks against digital currencies

Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said it was not his job to protect banks from the impact of future digital currencies, which could dramatically reduce households willingness to hold money in traditional bank accounts. Our job i...

WHO to set up centre for traditional medicine in India, PM says matter of pride

The World Health Organisation on Friday announced that it will set up a global centre for traditional medicine in India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing confidence that just like the country has emerged as the pharmacy of the w...

'Most remote island' creates massive marine protection zone

Tristan da Cunha, an island with 245 permanent residents, has created a marine protection zone to safeguard wildlife in an area of the South Atlantic three times the size of the United Kingdom. The government of the British overseas territo...

Insurance policy for treatment of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria on anvil

Health and general insurers will soon be permitted to offer specific insurance cover to the public for treatment of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya. Regulator IRDAI on Friday came out with an exposure draft on Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020