Will try to get more flood relief funds, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said his government would try to get additional funds from the Centre for the flood-hit districts of the state. The statement comes a day after the central government approved Rs 577.74 crore as financial assistance to the state, from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

"We will take efforts to bring more funds," the Chief Minister told reporters on the sidelines of a function here. Yediyurappa was replying to a query whether the amount was inadequate.

This year, floods hit the northern parts of the state thrice battering the region badly. The state, according to government sources, has incurred a loss of about Rs 35,000 crore.

When asked about his meeting with JD(S) second-in-command and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Yediyurappa said the meeting was regarding the district cooperative bank in Mandya. "Kumaraswamy had come to meet me to discuss the district cooperative bank of Mandya. There was no other reason behind it," the Chief Minister said.

