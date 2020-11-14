BJP's youth wing demands power connection for Hindu refugee colony in Delhi
BJYM president Tejashwi Surya visited these families in Adarsh Nagar camp on the occasion of Diwali and wrote a letter to Kejriwal, seeking power connection to the locality. The chief minister has no right to celebrate Diwali if people in his state have been living in darkness, he said.
The BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, on Saturday asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take measures to provide electricity connection to Hindu refugees from Pakistan who have been living in a camp in the national capital. BJYM president Tejashwi Surya visited these families in Adarsh Nagar camp on the occasion of Diwali and wrote a letter to Kejriwal, seeking power connection to the locality.
The chief minister has no right to celebrate Diwali if people in his state have been living in darkness, he said. Demanding power connection to them in 30 days, he said the BJYM will launch an agitation if the demand is not met.
