Left Menu
Development News Edition

Few takers for solar power tender of railways, bid deadline extended

Solar power project developers have given a lukewarm response to a tender for setting up 1 gigawatt of solar power plants on railways' land, as there is 14 GW of surplus capacity available with government agency SECI, sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 14:45 IST
Few takers for solar power tender of railways, bid deadline extended

Solar power project developers have given a lukewarm response to a tender for setting up 1 gigawatt of solar power plants on railways' land, as there is 14 GW of surplus capacity available with government agency SECI, sources said. Three sources in leading solar power developers said the tender by the Railway Energy Management Co Ltd (REMCL), a joint venture company of Indian Railways (49 per cent) and RITES Ltd (51 per cent), has not enthused many, leading to multiple extension of the bid deadline.

The Solar Energy Corp of India (SECI), they said, has additional/surplus solar power capacity of 14 GW in operation and under execution at various stages, and the same should be used by the railways. SECI, the government agency that bids out solar projects, has already discovered a low tariff through competitive bids and railways could use this instead of introducing one more tender process through yet another central government entity, they said.

No developer has so far shown interest in the tender and made a bid, the sources said. In April this year, REMCL had floated a tender for setting up 1 GW land based solar PV power plant in vacant railway land under tariff based competitive bidding.

Initially, the last date for putting in initial bids was June 30, but it was extended a few times, the latest being till November 25, 2020. Bidders have been asked to quote a tariff they would charge for generating electricity using solar energy at projects of over 50 MW each.

REMCL was incorporated to manage energy management portfolio of Indian Railways which includes procurement of economical power through open access and harnessing green energy. It has identified land in West Bengal (125 MW), Chhattisgarh (205 MW), Gujarat (226 MW), Odisha (59 MW), Madhya Pradesh (58 MW), Rajasthan (68 MW), Uttar Pradesh (20 MW), Haryana (19 MW), Assam (14 MW), Maharashtra (92 MW), Karnataka (20 MW), Jharkhand (13 MW), Telangana (7 MW) and Andhra Pradesh (18 MW).

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit talks must have breakthrough this week -British minister

Brexit talks must make progress this week ahead of the end-of-year expiry of Britains transition deal with the European Union, the countrys environment secretary George Eustice said.This needs to be a week when things move, when we break th...

Fire breaks out in two commercial buildings in Ambala

A major fire broke out in two multi-storey commercial buildings located on Shukul Kund Road in Ambala city causing loss to property, officials said on Sunday. The shops in the buildings dealt with wedding materials.The fire was noticed arou...

Delhi records 95 COVID-19 deaths; 3,235 new cases take cumulative count to 4.85 lakh: Authorities.

Delhi records 95 COVID-19 deaths&#160;3,235 new cases take cumulative count to 4.85 lakh Authorities....

Kohli is "a very powerful guy in world cricket": Taylor

Virat Kohli is a very powerful guy in world cricket who can perform both the roles of an aggressive cricketer and a statesman with great aplomb, feels former Australian captain Mark Taylor. The talismanic Indian skipper has grown in stature...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020