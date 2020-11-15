Left Menu
Development News Edition

LPG cylinder explodes, three killed; four injured in TN

The injured had been hospitalised and investigations were on with a case registered over the incident, suspected to have been triggered by a gas leak at a house in nearby Arani, a police official said. When the cylinder exploded, a wall that divided portions of the house between the landlord and a tenant besides that of a neighbour collapsed.

PTI | Tiruvannamalai | Updated: 15-11-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 15:24 IST
LPG cylinder explodes, three killed; four injured in TN
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Three people, including an eight-year-old boy and his mother, were killed and four injured when a wall collapsed after a domestic LPG cylinder exploded near here on Sunday, police said. The injured had been hospitalised and investigations were on with a case registered over the incident, suspected to have been triggered by a gas leak at a house in nearby Arani, a police official said.

When the cylinder exploded, a wall that divided portions of the house between the landlord and a tenant besides that of a neighbour collapsed. J Kamatchi, the tenant, and her son J Hemanath, and neighbour S Chandra, died in the wall collapse. Kamatchi's husband M Janakiraman and another son J Suresh (15) were injured, the official said.

"Under the impact of the explosion, 55-year old D Mukthabai who owned the house on Pudhukamur Road and her 15- year old daughter D Meena sustained 90 and 50 per cent burns respectively," the official told PTI. After initial treatment at a state-run hospital in Arani, all the injured have been admitted to a government facility at neighbouring Vellore, he said.

Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs two lakh each to the families of Kamatchi and Chandra and Rs one lakh each to severely injured and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained injuries. After he got to know about the mishap, Palaniswami said he directed Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister Sevur Ramachandran, who hails from the district, and the collector to immediately reach the spot and take up relief work and ensure top class treatment to those injured.

Palaniswami also appealed to the people to take care and exercise caution while using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in their households. PMK founder leader S Ramadoss urged the government to come forward to provide an assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the victims of the mishap and Rs 10 lakh for those injured and rebuild the houses damaged in the impact.

Negligence in using LPG cylinders could be life threatening, Ramadoss said and requested the people to assimilate information provided by oil companies in their awareness programmes and act with caution.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Coal handling at Mormugao Port Trust to be reduced: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said the coal handling at the Mormugao Port Trust MPT would be reduced by more than 50 per cent by introducing alternative tourism projects including launching of a RORO Roll On Roll Off ferry serv...

UAE widens 'golden' visa to allow 10-year residency to some

The United Arab Emirates has approved granting golden visas allowing 10-year residency to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders and others, Dubais ruler said on Sunday. All holders of doctorate degrees, medical doctors and also ...

C'garh: Body of woman judge found hanging, suicide suspected

In a suspected suicide case, a 55-year-old woman district judge was found hanging at her official residence in Chhattisgarhs Mungeli district on Sunday, police said. Mungeli District and Sessions Judge Kanta Martin was found hanging from th...

Brexit talks must have breakthrough this week - UK and Ireland

There has to be a breakthrough this week in talks for a post-Brexit trade agreement, British and Irish ministers said on Sunday, ahead of the Dec. 31 expiry of Britains transition period for leaving the European Union. Without a deal, aroun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020