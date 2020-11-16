Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investors tell European firms to reveal 'missing' climate costs in their accounts

In a statement published on Monday, the investors called on the companies to "address missing climate change costs in financial accounts". "Either we get serious and start shifting capital flows towards activities aligned with the Paris Agreement, or we continue to talk about it," said Natasha Landell-Mills, head of stewardship at London-based asset manager Sarasin & Partners, who wrote the 23-page investor expectations document.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 10:30 IST
Investors tell European firms to reveal 'missing' climate costs in their accounts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Investors are pushing major European companies to make sure the "missing" costs of climate change are properly reflected in their financial statements, a move that could wipe billions of dollars off the value of sectors from energy to aviation.

The European and U.S. investors, who manage $9 trillion in assets, have sent 36 carbon-heavy companies a document https://www.iigcc.org/download/investor-expectations-for-paris-aligned-accounts/?wpdmdl=4001&masterkey=5fabc4d15595d setting out how they should account for the likely impact of the 2015 Paris climate accord on their future profits. The investors suspect that existing balance sheets rest on assumptions over variables such as oil prices, carbon taxes, and the lifespan of fossil fuel assets that are incompatible with a shift to net-zero carbon emissions under the Paris deal.

JPM Morgan Asset Management (part of JP Morgan Chase & Co ), DWS, Fidelity International and M&G Investments were among 38 asset managers to back the document, according to a copy of an accompanying letter https://www.iigcc.org/download/iigcc-letter-to-european-companies-on-paris-aligned-accounts/?wpdmdl=4006&masterkey=5fabc9c5af24f shared with Reuters by the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, an industry coalition. In a statement published on Monday, the investors called on the companies to "address missing climate change costs in financial accounts".

"Either we get serious and start shifting capital flows towards activities aligned with the Paris Agreement, or we continue to talk about it," said Natasha Landell-Mills, head of stewardship at London-based asset manager Sarasin & Partners, who wrote the 23-page investor expectations document. "Paris-aligned accounts are amongst the most important changes that will drive system-wide capital redeployment," Landell-Mills said.

Among the companies the investors wrote to were Germany's E.ON and Uniper, Spain's Iberdrola and Endesa, France's Air Liquide, Austria's OMV and London-listed Anglo American. When contacted for comment, the companies variously referred Reuters to existing commitments on sustainability and climate risk disclosure, emphasised they welcomed investor engagement, and said they needed time to study the requirements.

ACCOUNTING ASSUMPTIONS The campaign builds on a previous initiative led by Landell-Mills and an initial core of investors to challenge European oil majors and their auditors over their accounting assumptions in light of the Paris deal.

Landell-Mills said that engagement was vindicated in June when British major BP said it would write off up to $17.5 billion from the value of its assets after revising down its long-term oil and gas price forecasts. Anglo-Dutch rival Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total booked smaller impairments. Regulators have increasingly been encouraging companies to make voluntary disclosures of how they expect climate change to affect their businesses, and some countries, including Britain and New Zealand, are making these mandatory.

But the investors say that accountants and auditors may be failing in their existing legal duties to factor in foreseeable risks linked to both the prospect of rapid decarbonisation and physical impacts from climate change, meaning companies may be overstating their capital. "Too many company accounts are leaving out material climate-related impacts, and this is not just putting shareholder capital at risk; it could have catastrophic consequences for our planet," according to the investors' document.

The document said investors could exert leverage on the issue by engaging directly with audit committees and company boards, by voting out directors and auditors, and by divesting shares. Bruce Duguid, head of stewardship at the governance advisory arm of Federated Hermes, among the asset managers backing the campaign, said investors would review 2020 accounts for "clear evidence" of a response from both board directors and auditors.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish to be sworn-in as Bihar CM, Shah, Nadda to be present

Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the Bihar chief minister for a fourth straight term on Monday at a ceremony which will be attended by the top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda. The BJP, which...

Yogi Adityanath, Trivendra Singh Rawat participate in Kedarnath temple's portal closing ceremony

Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Trivendra Singh Rawat and Yogi Adityanath respectively participated in the portal closing ceremony of Kedarnath temple amidst heavy snowfall on Monday. Both the chief ministers, who arrived h...

Scholes was one of the best midfielders in world, says Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes termed former Red Devils player Paul Scholes as one of the best midfielders in the world. Scholes spent his entire career with United, making over 700 appearances for the club and winning 11 Prem...

UP: Man beaten to death for urinating in public

A 23-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by a group of people in Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich district for urinating in the open, police said on Monday. Three of the accused have been detained in connection with the incident which took pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020