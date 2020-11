BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Starts Issuing International Bonds

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * ANNOUNCES THE START OF ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BONDS. THE BONDS WILL BE SENIOR, U.S.$ DENOMINATED, UNSECURED BY ASSETS

* HE BONDS WILL BE SENIOR, U.S.$ DENOMINATED, UNSECURED BY ASSETS * UNDERWRITER ARE CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL, HSBC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY AND NCB CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: