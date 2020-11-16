President Kovind condoles loss of lives in road accident in Himachal's Mandi
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 11:40 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. In a tweet, Kovind said: "I am deeply saddened to learn about the road accident in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Necessary steps are being taken by the local administration to help the affected people. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured."
Seven people were killed while one suffered injuries after a vehicle fell down in Suketi Khad stream near the Pullghrat area of Mandi district at around 3 am today.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, expressed grief over the road accident. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Himachal Pradesh
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Himachal
- Kovind
ALSO READ
Voting in the 1st phase has indicated huge gains for NDA; this has left opponents frustrated: PM Narendra Modi at Bihar rally.
Political pundits proven wrong in 1st phase of Bihar polls which saw large voter turnout despite COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi at Chapra rally.
NDA govt ensured kitchen fires kept burning in homes of poor during corona pandemic: PM Narendra Modi tells Bihar rally.
Opposition only creating atmosphere of fear and confusion: PM Narendra Modi at Bihar rally.
In Aatmanirbhar Bihar, our goal is to maintain rule of law and to ensure welfare of poor: PM Narendra Modi.