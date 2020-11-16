Six killed, 3 injured in road accident in UP's Siddharthnagar

Six persons of a family died while three others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in fell into a culvert in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district on Monday. According to police, all the persons were going to Bihar for a 'Mundan' ceremony when the car fell into the culvert on Madhubaniya Bazaar road.

"A car met with an accident on the culvert, killing six persons on the spot and three others were injured. The family was going to Bihar for the Mundan ceremony of a kid," said Siddharthnagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Tripathi said. The injured persons have been shifted to the hospital. However, the condition of a 4-year-old boy, who was among the injured, is serious, Tripathi added. (ANI)

