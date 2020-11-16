Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh records 753 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

With 753 new COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh has reported a total number of 8,54,764 positive cases on November 16.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh records 753 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

With 753 new COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh has reported a total number of 8,54,764 positive cases on November 16.

According to the information given by the nodal officer of the state for COVID-19, 753 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported today. A total number of 13 people lost their lives due to the deadly pandemic in the state in the last 24 hours. A total number of 43044 samples have been tested in AP and 17,892 cases are active in the state, in the last 24 hours.

While talking about the recovery graph, a total number of 82,9991 people have been recovered according to the report on November 16. Meanwhile, AP's death toll has been increased to 6881.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ireland's Doherty, McClean test positive for COVID-19

Ireland defender Matt Doherty and winger James McClean have tested positive for COVID-19, the Football Association of Ireland FAI said on Monday. Last week, Ireland midfielder Alan Browne and striker Callum Robinson also tested positive for...

Spain to extend loan scheme for struggling firms until June, sources say

The Spanish government is set to extend the availability of state-backed credit lines by six months until June, while also lengthening loan maturities and grace periods on loans under the scheme, three sources with knowledge of the matter s...

BPCL gets 3-4 bids; Reliance skips, no supermajor in race

The government on Monday received multiple bids for buying out its stake in Indias second-biggest fuel retailer BPCL but billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries as well as supermajors Saudi Aramco, BP and Total did not make a bid. Tu...

SC seeks CBI reply on Reddy's plea to modify bail conditions in illegal mining case

The Supreme Court Monday sought CBIs response on a plea by former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy seeking modification of the bail conditions directing him not to visit home town Ballari. Reddy, accused in a multi-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020